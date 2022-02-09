Scrabble MSPL 2022 Countdown Begins As Clubs Step-Up Preparations

The countdown to the Mindgames Scrabble Premier League, MSPL 2022, has begun as organisers have released the schedule of events for the most glamorous championship in Africa.

Over seven million naira in prizes have been warehoused for the league which is set to expand the frontiers of organised scrabble tournament once again.

The rich-cast of scrabble superstars participating in the MSPL 2022 includes; 2015 World Champion Wellington Jighere, six former African Champions as well as over seven national champions.

Division A defending Champions, Brainiacs, who lost Eta Karo to rivals Airpop Alpha, will also contend against Bayelsa Maestros, Gracious Pickers (Team A), Bulldozers, Indomitables, Huriccanes, Lekki Bombers, Phoenix, Sterling Bombers, Supremes and Tekena Drones for the 1.5 million naira top prize on offer.

In Division 2, 12 teams namely: D’Warriors, Airpop Falcons, Anagrammers, Gracious Pickers (Team B),Bayelsa Virtuoso, BSP Rangers, Aries, Encore Flamingos, FPC…