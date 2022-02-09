Watford Boss Thumbs Up Dennis Despite Defeat To West Ham

Watford manager Roy Hodgson has kind words for Emmanuel Dennis despite the team’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis returned to action for the Hornets at the London Stadium after missing last weekend’s away draw at Burnley.

Jarrod Bowen netted the winning goal for the Hammers in the 68th minute.

Dennis was in action for the entire duration of the game.

“We need to improve at both sides of the game. It was good to have Dennis back and we’ll have Sarr back soon as well, who’s going to be important,” Hodgson told the club’s official website.

“I thought we had attacking threat today and I’m not concerned about that end of the field. Perhaps we didn’t produce that golden goal chance, but I’m sure we will as we work more.”

The striker has scored eight goals and recorded five assists for the London club this season.

