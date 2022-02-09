‘What I Admire Most About Drogba’

Victor Osimhen has explained what he admire most about legendary Côte d’Ivoire and Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.

Osimhen has been likened to some great strikers in world football following his exploits at Napoli.

And in an interview with Repubblica newspaper, Osimhen explained what makes Drogba standout for him.

“I like Drogba, but not just as a footballer,” Osimhen claimed.

“I like leaders and he was it on and off the pitch, where it counts the most. He has a personality that I admire.”

On his best Italian striker, the Super Eagles star named Ciro Immobile“I think he is extraordinary.

“He always squeezes past defenders. He is always in the right place at the right time. You may not see him, but he is always there and makes everything look so easy, especially scoring goals.”

And on the toughest defender he’s ever faced:“[Cristian] Romero, who is now at Tottenham. He was always faster than…