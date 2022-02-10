2022 WCQ: England-Born Striker Switches Allegiance To Ghana Ahead Qualifiers Against Nigeria

English Championship side Bristol City’s forward Antoine Semenyo, has finally agreed to play for Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against Nigeria next month, Sportsworldghana.com can confirm.

Semenyo, 22-year, who has been courted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for a long time has now accepted to represent Ghana at the senior level.

Born in London to Ghanaian parents, the attacker could choose to represent the Three Lions of England but has given his consent to play for the four-time AFCON champions after persuasion from the Ghana FA.

This season in the English Championship, the former Sunderland attacker has scored five goals and provided six assists in 17 matches for his current employers, Bristol City FC.

And he could be part of the Black Stars squad when they face the Super Eagles next month in the playoffs for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Ghana aims at making a fourth appearance at the Mundial after three successive appearances between 2006…