Access Lagos Marathon: AFN Appoints Onikeku, Osheku

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has appointed its technical director, Samuel Onikeku and foremost athletics coach, Tony Osheku as technical delegates to the Silver-Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which holds this weekend in Lagos.

Onikeku, a former Nigeria international and Osheku, one of the most knowledgeable coaches in road running in Nigeria will, together with World Athletics’ technical delegate be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable Rules and Regulations and World Athletics Label Road Race Regulations.

The Organiser of the race will provide all necessary passes, accreditation and assistance to give to the technical delegates access to the requested operational areas and pre-race meetings, and generally facilitate their work.

Tafida Gadzama, the AFN road race director says the organisation and conduct of the federation’s road races will henceforth be overseen…