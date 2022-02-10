Dean Smith’s departure from Aston Villa was met with split responses. On one hand, this was the man who navigated the club back to the top flight and ensured their safety in their first season of Premier League football — albeit in controversial circumstances. On the other hand, getting a manager in with Steven Gerrard’s pedigree could be exactly what the club need to make the step up to the next level.

A champion last season in the SPL with Rangers, Gerrard, who had also coached at the Liverpool academy after retiring in 2017, traded allergenics in November and joined Villa on a long-term deal, although many who bet on football are viewing it as a stepping stone job before an inevitable return to Merseyside. Villa have been flying since Gerrard’s arrival and a feel-good factor looks to have been instilled around Villa Park. Read on, as we unpick why things have gone so well for Gerrard so far.

Shrewd recruitment

When Jack Grealish joined Manchester City for a British…