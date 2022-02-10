Awoniyi Desperate To Play in Premier League

Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi has declared that playing in the prestigious English Premier League is his ambition.

Awoniyi was once in the books of Premier League giants Liverpool, but never kicked a ball for the Reds as he was unable to secure a United Kingdom work permit.

The 23-year-old spent time on loan with clubs in Germany, Belgium and Netherlands before joining Union Berlin on a permanent deal last summer.

The striker has settled down well at his new club and has scored nine in 18 league appearances for Urs Fischer’s side.

Read Also: Onyeka In Action As Man City Beat Brentford To Extend Lead At The Top

Despite his impressive start to life in the Bundesliga, Awoniyi still have high hopes of playing in England in future.

“The Premier League is my dream. Everyone knows that, including here in the club,” he told

Kicker.

“I said to myself: ‘If I don’t make it in England, I want to play in the Bundesliga because the Bundesliga is the best organised league.

“If I…