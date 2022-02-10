Ejuke Demands More Playing Time In Eagles

Super Eagles midfielder, Chidera Ejuke says he wants to be playing regularly in the team ahead of Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Recall that Austine Eguavoen sang the praises of Ejuke prior to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and it was thought the 24-year-old was going to play a key role for the Super Eagles in Cameroon, but the winger ended up making just one start against Guinea Bissau during the group stage.

However, Ejuke was a shock omission from Nigeria’s match-day squad against Tunisia as the Super Eagles suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the round of 16.

Speaking with Sport 24 in an interview, the Nigerian international has demanded for a regular playing time with the senior national team, most especially with th World Cup playoff and 2023 AFCON qualifiers coming up later this year.

“For the first time, I went to a major tournament with Nigeria, this is a great experience – I would like to repeat it,” Ejuke told…