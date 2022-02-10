FIFA Talks Up Ighalo Despite Al Hilal’s Defeat To Chelsea

FIFA has hailed Odion Ighalo’s performance in Al Hilal’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in Wednesday night’s Club World Cup semi-final clash, reports Completesports.com.

Romelu Lukaku’s first half strike ended Al Hilal’s hope of winning the title for the first time.

Instead, the Asian champions will fight for third place when they do battle with Africa’s representative Al Ahly at the Al Nahyan Stadium on Saturday.

Ighalo was a thorn in the flesh of Chelsea defenders especially in the second half and had two goal bound shots blocked by Thiago Silva.

“Al Hilal’s trophy dream may be over at UAE 2021, but how they must be salivating over what Odion Ighalo may do in their hallowed blue shirt,”reads a statement on FIFA’s website.

“After a superb debut against Al Jazira, the Nigeria striker tormented Chelsea with his strength and ability to turn, producing two breathtaking flicks along the way.”

