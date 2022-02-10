I Won’t Hesitate To Leave Arsenal If I Don’t Play Regularly –Elneny

Egypt midfielder, Mohamed Elneny has warned Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta that he will leave the north London club immediately if he finds playing opportunities hard to get.

The midfielder, who played in all Egypt’s five matches in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and helped his country reach the final, said lack of playing time would force him to leave the Premier League side.

The 29-year-old said should the manager take him further down the pecking order, he would strongly consider leaving the Emirates Stadium.

“I have a dream and I will not give it up,” Elneny said in an interview with Ahmed Hossam Mido.

“I see myself able to be in the starting 11, but if I saw that the difference between me and my colleagues in Arsenal was too big, I would leave immediately, I’m not stubborn,” he said.

Elneny explained that he left Arsenal on loan to Turkish side Besiktas in the 2019/20 season because he felt he was not part of then manager Unai Emery’s plans.

“When [Unai]…