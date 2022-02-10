Newly-appointed Super Eagles head coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, has revealed that he’s delighted to have been appointed by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for the senior national team job.

The NFF announced the decision to drop Jose Peseiro and named Amuneke as the coach of the Super Eagles.

The ex-Barcelona winger will work together with interim Technical Adviser Augustine Eguavoen, as well as Salisu Yusuf, Joseph Yobo, and Alloy Agu.

In an interview with Brila FM, Amuneke, however, remained coy about the terms of his agreement with the federation.

“I’m always available to serve my country,” Amuneke, a former Super Eagles member that won the 1994 AFCON title told Brila FM.

“I’m grateful to Nigerians and the Federation for looking in my direction. For now, there’s no use speaking much; when it’s time, I will grant an interview about the job.”

