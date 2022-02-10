Injury Worry For Eagles As Rangers Boss Provides Update On Balogun After League Win

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has given update on the injury suffered by Leon Balogun during Wednesday’s league clash with Hibernian.

Balogun clashed with Paul McGinn in a challenge in the first half at Ibrox with Rangers leading 1-0.

McGinn limped off and it soon became clear that Balogun was going to have to follow him and was eventually taken off in the 14th minute.

Borna Barisic, dropped after a poor performance against Celtic, replaced Balogun with Calvin Bassey moving inside to centre-back.

The Super Eagles star has already missed a huge chunk of this season through injury.

He only returned for the second half of the Old Firm derby with Celtic and then the full 90 against Hearts.

His previous appearance before that was against Ross County on November 7.

This certainly will be a disturbing news for the Eagles coaching crew as they prepare for next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ghana.

And speaking after the win Van Bronckhorst in his post-match…