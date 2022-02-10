Ndidi, Iheanacho, Lookman In Action As Struggling Leicester Lose At Liverpool

The trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman featured for Leicester, who suffered yet another loss after going down to a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Thursday night.

It is now back-back to defeats for Leicester and the third in their last four games (one draw).

Ndidi saw action for 90 minutes while Iheanacho was introduced for Patson Daka in the 60th minute.

Lookman, who has been cleared by FIFA to switch allegiance to Nigeria, was taken off with 11 minutes left.

A brace from Diogo Jota in the 34th and 87th minutes, sealed the win for Liverpool who welcomed back Mohamed Salah from the AFCON.

Following the win Liverpool on 51 points are now nine points behind leaders Manchester City and can reduce it to six if they win their game in hand.

And at the Molineaux, 10-man Arsenal gave their top-four hopes a big boost with a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton.

Arsenal on 39 points move up to fifth and are just a point behind fourth placed West Ham United on the…