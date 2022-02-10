Onyeka In Action As Man City Beat Brentford To Extend Lead At The Top

Frank Onyeka featured for struggling Brentford who lost 2-0 to Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad on Wednesday night.

Onyeka, who was on from the start, was replaced with 20 minutes left in the game.

City on 60 points have now stretch their lead over second placed Liverpool to 12 points in the league table.

For Onyeka and his Brentford teammates it is a fifth consecutive league defeat and a sixth loss in all competitions.

Riyad Mahrez broke the deadlock from the penalty spot on 40 minutes before Kevin de Bruyne made it 2-0 on 69 minutes.

In London Tottenham Hotspur missed the opportunity to close the gap on their top four rivals, as they lost 3-2 to Southampton.

A win for Spurs would have move them just a point behind fourth place side West Ham United.

And in other results Crystal Palace held Norwich to a 1-1 draw away while Aston Villa and Leeds United played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

