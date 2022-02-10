Sanchez Was Never Made For Premier League

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has discussed Alexis Sanchez’s difficulties at Manchester United.

United signed Sanchez from Arsenal in January 2018, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving in the opposite direction.

The forward had enjoyed a sensational spell with the Gunners, where he had contributed an incredible 80 goals and 45 assists in 166 matches.

He had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City but eventually linked-up with Mourinho in the red half of the city, where he was handed huge wages.

“I spoke with him before the start of the game,” Mourinho told ESPN Chile.

“In England, he was not in his natural habitat. Here at Inter he is happy and where he belongs.”

Alexis scored in Inter’s Coppa Italia win against Roma this week and Mourinho added: “It was a great goal and it changed the direction of the game, but there was a foul in midfield at the beginning of the move and the referee should’ve checked it on VAR.”

