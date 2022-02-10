Udeze: 2022 WCQ – Super Eagles Players Eager To Face Ghana

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze Super Eagles players are eager to face the Black Stars of Ghana.

Both rivals will face off in a two legged 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March.

At the just concluded AFCON in Cameroon, the Black Stars crashed out in the group stage while the Eagles lost to Tunisia in the round of 16.

And speaking on Brila FM, Udeze revealed that after chatting with some of the players, they cannot wait for the qualifiers.

“I am not worried because I know the players are looking forward to the game. I spoke with some of them and they told me they are focus on the game.“

The 2002 World Cup star advise the Eagles how to approach the first leg in Ghana.

He added:”We should go to Ghana and get at least a draw and come home to finish the job and also let’s pray our players are injury free for the qualifiers.“

