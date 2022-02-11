Amuneke Will Add More To Eagles

Super Eagles’ Interim Technical Adviser, Augustine Eguavoen believes the appointment of Emmanuel Amuneke will add more value to the senior national team ahead of Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana.

Recall that on Monday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had on Monday, announced Amuneke’s appointment into Super Eagles technical crew.

Amuneke was named the Chief Coach and Eguavoen’s first assistant, while Salisu Yusuf was named Second Assistant Chief Coach of the Super Eagles.

In an interview with he News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Eguavoen described Amuneke’s appointment by the , NFF, as a “very good development.”

“Amuneke is my younger brother and we have worked together for so long. I think his coming into the team will add a lot of value also.

“Once we get information on a player, I will go round to watch him. And not just me, a couple of my colleagues are also watching.

“That gives the home-based players a lot of hope and thinking that…