It Will Be Difficult To Catch Up With Man City –Robertson

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is not even thinking about a title challenge.

The Reds defeated Leicester City 2-0 in the Premier League on Thursday.

Despite the positive result, they are nine points behind Manchester City with one game in hand.

Robertson believes they must close that gap before they can even think about calling it a title race.

He told BT Sport: “The only way we can answer the questions is by getting results.

“The gap is still too big. We just have to keep putting pressure on them. We have to look after ourselves.

“It will be an exciting run-in hopefully as we are still fighting in four competitions.”

