Redknapp Influenced My Football Career

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric says Harry Redknapp was a big influence on his career.

Modric left Spurs a decade ago for Real Madrid.

He told the Daily Mail, “Harry Redknapp played an important role in my career.

“He was almost there since the beginning when I joined Spurs – he joined us after seven or eight games.

“He had great influence on us, on our team, our playing style and me. He gave me a freedom, he showed me the trust from the beginning which is always important for the young players.

“He was a great coach, great manager, very nice person. I had great relationship with him, he was very important for me.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Related