Simon Stars As Nantes Overcome Bastia In Coupe de France

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses was in action as Nantes defeated SC Bastia 2-0 in Thursday’s Coupe de France game.

Simon, who was impressive in the game, was unfortunate not to contribute a goal or assist to mark his display.

Ludovic Blas opened the scoring for the host in the 3rd minute via a penalty before Randal Kolo Muani netted the second goal in the 71st minute to seal qualification to the next round of the cup competition.

However, the Nigerian international was substituted in the 78th minute for Coco.

Recall that simon was part of the Super Eagles squad that crashed out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations after losing 1-0 to Tunisia in the Round of 16.

