Ighalo To Work Under New Coach At Al Hilal

Al-Hilal have reportedly dismissed head coach Leonardo Jardim after the club’s disappointing showing at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Saudi Professional Football League outfit won only won game and lost two in their three outings at the competition.

Al Hilal lost 4-0 to African champions Al Ahly in the third place match on Saturday.

Jardim took charge of Al-Hilal in June 2021, leading the team in 26 games across all competitions, of which he won 15 and lost only four.

Ramon Diaz is favourite to take over from the former Monaco coach.

