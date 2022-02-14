Ojeagbase Bags Iconic Honour At 2022 Sportsville Awards

The Executive Chairman of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports, Pastor (Dr.) Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase and former Nigeria international, Chief Segun Odegbami (MON), were among the top Nigerian sports personalities honoured during the 2022 Sportsville Special Recognition Awards on Sunday, February 13 2022.

Pastor (Dr.) Ojeagbase, according to the awards organisers, received an ‘Icon Award’ in recognition of his pioneer role in sports newspaper publication in Nigeria.

The sports media mogul’s sons, Mr. Solomon Ojeagbase and Mr. Samson Ojeagbase [pictured above] received the prestigious award on his behalf during the colourful award ceremony at the Radisson Hotel Ikeja, Lagos.

Pastor (Dr.) Ojeagbase was a standout professional as Sports Editor of Sunday Concord and Sports Editor of The Guardian newspapers in the early 80s. He then became an astute entrepreneur in the…