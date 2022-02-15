2022 WCQ: Injury Scare For Black Stars As Midfielder Iddrisu Down With Knock

Black Stars of Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu missed Real Mallorca’s LaLiga home clash with Athletic Bilbao on Monday night due to a knock.

Mallorca completed Sunday’s training session without the 26-year-old Ghanaian midfield star ahead of Monday’s game.

Iddrisu has been working outside the group following the knock and it was not a surprise when he was not in the match day squad.

He adds to the growing injury list at relegation battlers Mallorca who gave their survival hopes a big boost with a hard fought 3-2 win against Bilbao.

Also, this would be a disturbing news to the Black Stars coaching crew who will hope to have a fully fit squad ahead of next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.

The four-time AFCON champions will be without Andre Ayew due to suspension.

Iddrisu was part of the Black Stars squad that failed to go beyond the group stage at the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

He featured in two of the Black Stars’ group games against Morocco and…