Ancelotti: Bale Will Leave Real Madrid This Summer

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Gareth Bale will leave the multiple European champions at the end of the current campaign.

Bale has struggled to stay fit this season, making just four league appearances for Los Blancos.

The Welshman made his first appearance for the club since August in the 0-0 draw against Villarreal on Saturday.

Football expert Fabrizio Romano quoted Ancelotti, who said: “Bale has had injuries, then his contract ends – he may not have had a good motivation but he wants to finish here as he deserves. It’s important for Bale to finish his career well here.”

The 32-year-old returned to the Premier League for a brief spell last season when he went back to Tottenham Hotspur on loan, and it is rumoured that his next move could be another return to the Lilywhites.

Bale has filled his trophy cabinet during his nine-year spell at Real Madrid, winning 17 titles in total, including four Champions League triumphs.

