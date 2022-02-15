Hudson-Odoi Undecided About Representing Ghana Ahead W/Cup

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is yet to confirm his international allegiance ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers between Ghana and Nigeria in March.

Despite Hudson-Odoi earning himself three England caps, he still sits within the threshold that would allow him to represent Ghana.

Born in Wandsworth, Hudson-Odoi has opted to represent his native England so far in his career, represented the Three Lions from Under-16s through to Under-21s and senior levels.

It is said the winger is frustrated with his lack of recent opportunities in Gareth Southgate‘s side and is considering switching his international allegiance to Ghana – the home nation of his father, former Ghanaian footballer Bismark Odoi.

Following Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup win, the 21-year-old was quizzed on whether he plans to continue to represent England this winter, following his role in Chelsea’s victory.

“I don’t know,” he told the Evening Standard. “At the end of the day, we will…