Ince Slams Ronaldo For Being Selfish At Man United

Former Manchester United star, Paul Ince has slammed forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, branding the Portugal captain as ‘a selfish player.’

Ince insisted that Ronaldo, who left Juventus to rejoin Man United last summer, is setting a bad example at Old Trafford.

According to him, if Ronaldo is not scoring, he won’t be happy, adding that he saw it when the 37-year-old was at Juventus.

Ince said this ahead of Man United’s Premier League tie with Brighton on Tuesday night.

Recall that Ronaldo has repeatedly found himself in the firing line for his attitude and reactions to being substituted or left out of the Man United squad.

The latest incident presented itself immediately after the final whistle of Man United’s recent Premier League 1-1 draw against Burnley when he chose to head straight down the tunnel instead of thanking the fans.

“People were saying he would be great for the club, the players and the youngsters. We thought that would be the case but the example he’s…