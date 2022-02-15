Osimhen’s Napoli Can Beat Barcelona In Europa League Clash- Zola

Napoli legend Gianfranco Zola believes they can beat Barcelona in their UEFA Europa League clash.

Barcelona will host the Partenopei in the first leg of their Round of 32 clash at the Nou Camp on Thursday.

Zola said, “Although it is no longer Messi’s Barcelona, the game remains fascinating.

“It will be a great challenge. Napoli will play great, indeed maybe it will also start with a few more chances.”

Zola also declared: “The Scudetto? The Azzurri will play it up to the end with Milan and Inter, but I wouldn’t rule out Juventus either, who won an important result in Bergamo.”

