Ronaldo Ends Goal Drought As Man United Beat Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his first goal of 2022 as Manchester United returned to winning way with a 2-0 win at home to 10-man Brighton.

Going into the fixture, United had failed to win their last three games – one defeat and two draws.

For Ronaldo he had gone six consecutive games without scoring after last scoring on 30th December, 2021.

The win against Brighton which was sealed by Bruno Fernandes’ stoppage-time goal, puts them back in fourth place on the log.

Ronaldo fired into the bottom right hand corner of the net from the edge of the box on 51 minutes after Yves Bissouma was dispossessed in a dangerous area.

In the 54th minute Brighton were reduced to 10 men after Lewis Dunk was sent off following a challenge on Anthony Elanga, with the decision being confirmed after visiting the Referee Review Area.

And in the 97th minute, Bruno Fernandes made sure of the points as he finished off a counter-attack to make it 2-0.

