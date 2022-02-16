Aston Villa Linked With £50m Transfer For Ndidi

Aston Villa will make a move for Wilfred Ndldi in the summer with Steven Gerrard looking to acquire a quality holding midfielder.

Ndidi linked up with Leicester City in 2017 and has been a key member of the team since then.

According to the Daily Star, Aston Villa are weighing up an offer in the region of £50million in the summer window for the Nigeria international.

Ndidi has two years remaining in his contract with Leicester City and would represent another signing of true ambition by Villa under Gerrard.

Villa signed Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne during the January transfer window.

