Balogun Out Of Rangers’ Europa League Round Of 16 Clash With Dortmund

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has ruled Leon Balogun out of their Europa League round of 16 first leg fixture at Borussia Dortmund on Thursday.

Balogun has had a season to forget no thanks to injuries which saw him miss this year’s AFCON in Cameroon.

He was forced off for Rangers in the 14th minute against Hibernian and also missed last Saturday’s FA Cup win against Annan Athletic.

Also Read: Rangers Boss Van Bronckhorst Shares Contract Update On Aribo

And speaking in Wednesday’s presser Van Bronckhorst, while giving update on players returning from injury and their availability for the trip to Germany, however said Balogun could be available next week.

“Filip [Helander] is not in our squad, to put Helander out was a difficult decision because he is a very important player still for us, but he only played the first 60 minutes at the weekend after so many months.

“Leon [Balogun] is not available for tomorrow but hopefully he’ll be available for next week….