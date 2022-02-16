D’Warriors New Jerseys Sparks New Excitement Ahead Mindgames Scrabble Premier League Kickoff

With just few days to the commencement of this season’s Mindgames Scrabble Premier League(MSPL), Division B campaigners D’Warriors is optimistic of putting up a strong showing when hostilities on the board begin this Saturday in Lagos.

The modest side owned by Khaleel Adedeji which has continued to display high level of preparations for the mindgames championship, took their strategies to a higher level with the unveiling of the team jerseys- the first by a club in the division.

The first jersey, a blue, has a sky blue shade designed with a scrabble board printed on it while the bright-green one bore a set of tiles imprint on it.



According to the team’s management, the unveiling was fuelled by their lofty ambitions for this season.

“We are going into the season with tenacity and grit. We are optimistic on being promoted to Division A this season given our hardwork and strategies. Like always, our arsenal of words keeps increasing and we are improving on board strategies…