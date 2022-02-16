International Schools Athletics Championship In March

The maiden edition of the International Schools Athletics Championships will hold from 14th to 19th March 2022 inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

This was disclosed at a press conference held on Tuesday February 15th, 2022.

The International Schools Athletics Championships is an initiative of former Nigeria athlete Enefiok Udo-Obong, who won gold and bronze medals at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Olympics in the 4×400 metres relay respectively.

Udo-Obong is also the Managing Director Sports Business Network.

Present at the press conference include former long jumper and 1990 Comminwealth Games gold medallist Yusuf Ali, Chairman Lagos State Athletics Association Solomon Alao, Director Lagos State School Sport, Dr Oluwasanmi, and other board members of Lagos State Athletics Association.

Speaking at the press conference, Udo-Obong revealed that 24 schools are expected to take part in the inaugural edition.

He said primary and secondary schools (public and private)…