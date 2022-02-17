Aspire, NLO, Berackiah Hold Five-Day Event In AwkaT

Desirous of lifting Nigeria football right from the lower cadre of the domestic league, Aspire Foundation is sponsoring a five-day coaching clinic organised by the Nationwide League One in conjunction with Berackiah, Completesports.com reports.

No fewer than 23 coaches , three FIFA badged Instructors and NLO officials are taking part in the five-day coaching clinic.

The ‘retrain the trainer’ clinic precedes the 2021/2022 NLO season which kicks off next month, March. Holding at the Conference Room of the Anambra State Sports Commission, Awka, organisers say the clinic is aimed at equipping coaches especially at the grassroots level to enable them impact the right qualities on young talents for a good start in their careers.

Sponsored by Aspire Foundation through Anambra State Football Club Owners Association, ANSFCOA, immediate beneficiary of the coaching clinic would be ‘My Anambra Football Super 8 Tournament’ which is billed to kick off soon, despite that no tentative…