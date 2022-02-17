Barcelona Not Favourite To Overcome Napoli –Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi says their Europa League playoff with Napoli belongs in the Champions League.

The first-leg will be held tonight.

“Criticism is normal in a team like Barcelona, they helped me improve as a footballer,” Xavi said at a press conference.

“We don’t have a fixed line-up. Every player is useful, everyone has been playing consistently—almost everyone. Eric and Busquets are two crucial players, but tomorrow could be a good day to rest Busquets, or maybe on Sunday. It’s evident that he can’t play every game. We’ll make changes, but we’ll try to be competitive.

“We have many options up front and it’s very good for me as a coach.

“Napoli are at a Champions League level, this fixture could have been played in the Champions, they are an excellent team. They are without important players such as Matteo Politano and Hirving Lozano who is a great footballer.”

Xavi also said, “I wouldn’t say that we are favourite.

“We’ll face a tough…