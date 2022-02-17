Eagles Determined To Conquer Ghana –Musa

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa says the team is determine to conquer the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff.

Nigeria and Ghana will battle each other in two-legged FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

The first leg will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 23, while the return leg will take place on March 29 at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with Youth and Sports Minister Sunday Dare, chieftains of the Nigeria Football Federation and Coaches Augustine Eguavoen and Emmanuel Amuneke, on Tuesday night, Musa said: “The FIFA World Cup is the biggest football tournament in the world, and every player wants to feature there. A good number of the players in the team now have not been there, and the few of us that have been there, want to experience it again.

“We just want the NFF to help us get enough fans into the Abuja Stadium for the second leg. We will go to Ghana and dig our feet and ensure we get a…