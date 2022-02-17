English Coach Fined, Handed 8-Match Ban After Rant Against Female Assistant Referee

Mark Cooper, the head coach of EFL League Two side [English fourth-tier league] Barrow, has been handed an eight-match ban, after it was established that he made a discriminatory statement during a spat with female assistant referee, Helen Edwards .

According to Sports.com, the incident happened during Barrow’s Sky Bet League Two fixture with Exeter on August 17 2021.

Cooper was consequently sent off by referee Andrew Kitchen for his remarks on Helen Edwards.

Cooper refuted the allegations, but an Independent Regulator Commission found them to be proven, and handed the coach an eight-match touchline ban, fined him 3000 pounds and ordered him to attend a face-to-face education course.

An FA statement read, “It was alleged that the manager (Cooper) used abusive and/or insulting words in the 91st minute, which are contrary to FA Rule E3.1, and these words constitute an ‘aggravated breach’ as defined in FA Rule E3.2 as they included a reference, whether express or implied to…