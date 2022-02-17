Europa: Napoli To Assess Osimhen’s Fitness Ahead Barca Clash

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti says Victor Osimhen’s fitness will be assessed ahead of today’s Europa League round of 16 first-leg tie with Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

There were concerns about Osimhen, who did not train on Wednesday due to a reported knee issue.

And speaking in his presser ahead of the knockout tie, Spalletti disclosed that Osimhen did not train as a precaution and will be assessed on Thursday morning to know if he will available against Barcelona.

“It is not a muscular problem, he just had a slightly swollen knee on Tuesday so as a precaution we decided to rest him and will evaluate his condition on Thursday morning. He finished Tuesday’s training session without problems.”

Osimhen recently returned to action for Napoli after recovering from a facial injury which he had to undergo a surgery.

The injury forced him to miss this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Since his return he has scored and also had a hand in the home draw against…



