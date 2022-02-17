Genk Celebrate ‘Centurion’ Onuachu In Style

Paul Onuachu was celebrated by Belgian outfit KRC Genk on Wednesday night after making his 100th appearance for the club, reports Complete sports.com.

Onuachu received a special commemorative jersey to mark the occasion.

The Nigeria international also marked the occasion by scoring Genk’s fourth goal in the 4-1 win against KV Mechelen.

The 27-year-old linked up with Genk Danish club FC Midtylland in 2019.

The striker has scored 62 goals and recorded eight assists for Genk.

