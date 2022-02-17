‘He’s A Very Talented Player’ – Lampard Talks Up Iwobi Ahead Southampton Clash

Everton manager Frank Lampard has heaped plaudits on Alex Iwobi again ahead of Saturday”s trip to Southampton, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi started his first game under Lampard in last weekend’s 3-0 win against Leeds United at the Goodison Park.

It was the Nigeria international’s first Premier League start in over four months for the Toffees.

The 25-year-old earned rave reviews for his performance in the game and his manager has further praised him ahead of the clash at the St Mary’s Stadium.

“Alex alone performed like that, I just gave him the platform and opportunity,” Lampard told reporters on Thursday.

He’s a quiet lad and a very talented player. He feels it [confidence] from me, and the rest is up to him.

” He put it in and felt like he could run for another 90 minutes.”

Source: Complete Sports

