Ighalo: AFCON Absence Made Me Quit Al Shabab For Al Hilal

Odion Ighalo has revealed Al Shabab’s refusal to allow him represent Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon made him quit the club for rivals Al Hilal, reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo was named in Nigeria’s 30-man squad for the competition, but the striker was not released by the club for the competition despite his desire to represent his country.

The 32-year-old claimed Al Shabab were supposed to issue him an exit visa in order to allow him travel to Cameroon, but did not do so.

The decision according to the forward resulted in a discord between him and the club.

“I was not happy with them and we decided to part ways because the Nations Cup that I didn’t go to caused a lot of bad blood,” Ighalo told ESPN.

“Four hours until my flight [to Cameroon], they had not sent me the exit visa. I called the team manager, and he told me they did not get an invitation. But I had a copy of the invitation that was sent because they copied me in the email.

“We…