Leicester City Boss Rodgers Laughs off Ndidi Price Tag

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says Wilfred Ndidi is worth more than the rumoured £50million price tag.

Ndidi has been an integral part of Leicester City’s side since joining the club from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk in 2017.

The Nigeria international, regarded as one of the finest defensive midfielders in the world at the moment has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are also rumoured to be preparing a £50m bid for him in the summer.

Asked if Ndidi could be a player to build around, or one to sell to finance deals, Rodgers said: “It’s both of those things. It’s how it works, isn’t it? A player of that quality with that mentality, of course you always want to keep. But when you have that player he will always attract that interest.

“But he seems very settled here and I know he’s moved into a new house over this last period and seems very, very happy.

“He’s a pleasure to work with, a good guy and…