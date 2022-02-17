Mushin Oba Endorses Maiden Boxing Show

His Royal Majesty Oba Fatai Ayinla Aileru, the Olu of Mushin, has given his full support to a boxing event that will be held in his honour in the month of May.

The traditional ruler of Mushin, a sprawling town in Lagos and an important industrial hub in the state, gave his blessings when Femi Folarin the General Manager of BS Promotions, the sports marketing outfit organising the event paid him a courtesy visit in his palace and to formally present the logo of the boxing show to the king.

HRM Oba Aileru expressed satisfaction with the initiative, validating it as a noble opportunity that will benefit young people in his kingdom and promote boxing in general in Nigeria.

According to the promoter of the show the boxing event will be a yearly event that will coincide with the birthday of the monarch who is a lover of boxing and a strong grassroots empowerment enthusiast.

Also Read: Tokyo 2020: Federal Government Reimburses Medical Bill For Injured Athletes

Speaking further, the…