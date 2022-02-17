Ndidi: Leicester City Can Win Europa Conference League

Wilfred Ndidi is confident Leicester City can win the Europa Conference League title this season.

The Foxes will take on Danish side Randers FC in a last-32 tie at the King Power Stadium on Thursday (today).

Though there was natural disappointment to miss out on a place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League, Ndidi believes this newly-formed competition presents another chance for City to compete for a continental trophy.

“This is another great opportunity for us to be at our best, to try to get as many wins as we can and to come out with something from the season. It’s also good for the confidence looking forward. The season is still on,” Ndidi was quoted by the club’s website.

“Anything can happen. We look to do our best – playing our football, enjoying the game and winning games. It’s not the way the team is going now, but I think we are actually getting where we want to be…