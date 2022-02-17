Newcastle United Line Up £45m For Eze

Premier League side Newcastle United are lining up a fresh £45million summer swoop for Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

The newly-rich Toon offered Palace £5m in the January window to take Eze on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a £35m permanent switch at the end of the season.

That was flatly rejected by Palace because they did not want to sell one of their players mid-campaign, especially to a top flight rival.

But Newcastle, with cash to splash on new signings following their megabucks Saudi takeover, are confident they can get a deal done for one of the Premier League’s hottest properties once this season is over.

And Palace could be tempted to more than double their money on a player they signed from QPR 18 months ago for £17m.

Greenwich-born Eze, 23, scored four goals in 34 Premier League appearances last season before suffering an Achilles injury in May.

That has restricted him to just one Premier League start so far this term.

Eze was an unused…