NUGA Partners With GAMR Africa To Bring E-Sports To Nigerian

The Nigerian University Games Association, organizers of university sports events in Nigeria and Gamr Africa a technology company with specialty in Electronic Sports (eSports), Tournament Organization and eSports talent development have signed on to bring E-sports tournaments to Nigerian Universities.

The agreement symbolizes NUGA’s interest in pursuing eSports talent development and tournament organization in Universities across Nigeria.



E-sport is a growing industry across the world especially amongst young people who find the world of pads and electronic simulation more alluring than playing on the fields or courts.

NUGA embracing e-sport is a testament that the Nigerian university sport scene isn’t left behind as the world tilts towards competitive gaming. It is also a step towards inclusion as students who prefer playing football with a Play-station or Xbox can find self-actualization and recognition as student-athletes.



According to CEO of Gamr Africa Eniola Edun this…