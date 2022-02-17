‘Okpekpe Road Race Has Come To Stay’ –Edo State Deputy Governor

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, says the world acclaimed and historic Okpekpe International 10k Road Race is returning bigger and better this year.

Shaibu also reiterated the commitment of the state government towards making the retain its historic and number one status in Nigeria nay West Africa.

“The Okpekpe international 10km Road Race is back this year with the eighth edition and it has come to stay,” said Comrade Shaibu at the press conference Wednesday in Benin heralding this year’s race.

The Deputy Governor dismissed insinuations that he is against the organization of the race.

“The race is a constant fixture in the calendar of the state just as it is in the calendar of World Athletics. Nobody, not even I, Comrade Philip Shaibu can kill the race,” he added and revealed plans are in top gear to institutionalize the race.

