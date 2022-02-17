UCL: Nigerian Striker Adamu’s Goal Not Enough As Bayern Score Late To Deny Salzburg Famous Win 

Nigerian-born striker Chukwubuike Adamu was on target but a late Kingsley Coman strike denied Red Bull Salzburg a famous victory against Bayern Munich draw in their Champions League first-leg round of 16 tie.

Adamu, who replaced another Nigerian Noah Okafor, beautifully curled in the opener for Salzburg on 21 minutes.

Salzburg looked like they could hold out for more than 70 minutes to seal a first-leg victory.

But Bayern made their dominance count when Coman levelled in the 90th minute to make honours even ahead of the second-leg at the Allianz Arena.

Former Golden Eaglets midfielder Samson Tijani was on the bench for Salzburg.

And at the San Siro, goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a 2-0 win over Inter Milan to put the Reds in complete control of their Champions League tie.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had to withstand pressure against the Italian champions but the two second-half goals mean Liverpool are well placed to reach the quarter-finals.

