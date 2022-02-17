We’re Good Enough To Win UEFA Europa Conference League –Rodgers Speaks Ahead Leicester City Vs Randers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says the club will do everything to win the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Foxes were put into the competition after being bundled out of the Europa League.

Despite not planning on participating in the Conference League when this season began, Rodgers wants the club to seize the opportunity to lift a trophy.

Rodgers said, per BBC: “Now that we’re in this competition, we want to win it.

“We’ll give everything we can to do that.”

He had stated after his side were knocked out of the Europa League and put into the Conference League: “I didn’t realise we were in this competition. We’ll embrace it.”

He continued in his most recent press conference: “No. We can finish in the top seven, we have an opportunity to still do that.

“We want to finish as high as we can and if we show the level we did in the second half on Sunday [against West Ham], we can have a positive end to the season.

“That’s our aim, to be in…