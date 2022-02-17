‘With Quality Strikers, I’ll Win 2021/22 NPFL Title With Plateau’

Plateau United head coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, says he is optimistic of winning the 2021/2022 NPFL title with the Tin City side, if he can bolster his squad with more resourceful forwards, Completesports.com reports.

Ilechukwu’s United sit top of the NPFL standings with 27 points from a possible 39 and have gone on a five-game winning streak to depose Rivers United at the top of the standings.

On matchday 9, Plateau United edged Abia Warriors 1-0 in Jos, defeated Rangers 1-0 at Nnewi – their first away win of the season before returning to their Jos base to bag a 1-0 win against Stanley Eguma’s Rivers United in a matchday 11 fixture.

Ilechukwu, nicknamed ‘The Working One’, by his admirers, traveled to Kano to inflict a 1-0 defeat on The Sai Masu Gida side, Kano Pillars, in a matchday 12 clash before Wednesday’s 3-1 thrashing of Shooting Stars Sports Club, 3SC, in Jos.

The results…