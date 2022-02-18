Aribo, Rangers Stars Exceptional Vs Dortmund

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has described the performance of Joe Aribo and his teammates as exceptional, following their shock win at Dortmund in the Europa League round of 16 first leg fixture.

The Scottish champions take a two-goal lead into next Thursday’s knockout play-off second leg after recording a 4-2 win at a stunned Signal Iduna Park.

Aribo marked his impressive performance with an assist, setting up Alfredo Morelos to make it 2-0.

Also in action for Rangers was Calvin Bassey who continued in central defence following the absence of Leon Balogun.

And reacting to the big win Van Bronckhorst however cautioned his players that the tie is not yet over.

“It is a great night, but only a great night,” the Dutchman said post-match.

“We are not through to the next round, which is what we want. We know we have to have a good performance next week as well.

“We wanted to take a…